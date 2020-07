Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful German Village Home - Open this Saturday! - Open House this Saturday from 11:00-11:30!



This wonderful 3 BR 1.5 BA home is located just off 3rd St in the heart of German Village. Featuring a completely renovated kitchen and bath, with hardwood floors downstairs and carpeted bedrooms, open floorplan, and washer and dryer in the basement. The dining and entertainment options within walking distance are too many to mention, you can't find a better location!



