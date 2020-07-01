6667 Lagrange Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Open House This Saturday, 1/25 from 12 PM - 2 PM.

This 2 bed 1.5 bath unit w/ one car attached garage has tons of space inside and newer flooring in the entry level! On the ground level you will find a large laundry room, a well-appointed kitchen with stainless appliances, a huge family room with gas fireplace and a half-bath. A nice back patio is accessed through the family room sliding door.

Upstairs, the master bedroom is very spacious with large closet space. The master bedroom connects to the 2nd bedroom through a fully appointed Jack-and-Jill bath. All carpeting is brand new. Freshly painted.

The very well-maintained community includes access to the pool, gym and private party house.

Nest thermostat. Unit is currently empty and move-in ready. Call/text Craig at 415-265-5224 to schedule showing.