Last updated January 31 2020

6667 Lagrange Dr

6667 Lagrange Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6667 Lagrange Dr, Columbus, OH 43110
White Ash

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Open House This Saturday, 1/25 from 12 PM - 2 PM.
This 2 bed 1.5 bath unit w/ one car attached garage has tons of space inside and newer flooring in the entry level! On the ground level you will find a large laundry room, a well-appointed kitchen with stainless appliances, a huge family room with gas fireplace and a half-bath. A nice back patio is accessed through the family room sliding door.
Upstairs, the master bedroom is very spacious with large closet space. The master bedroom connects to the 2nd bedroom through a fully appointed Jack-and-Jill bath. All carpeting is brand new. Freshly painted.
The very well-maintained community includes access to the pool, gym and private party house.
Nest thermostat. Unit is currently empty and move-in ready. Call/text Craig at 415-265-5224 to schedule showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6667 Lagrange Dr have any available units?
6667 Lagrange Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6667 Lagrange Dr have?
Some of 6667 Lagrange Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6667 Lagrange Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6667 Lagrange Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6667 Lagrange Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6667 Lagrange Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 6667 Lagrange Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6667 Lagrange Dr offers parking.
Does 6667 Lagrange Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6667 Lagrange Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6667 Lagrange Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6667 Lagrange Dr has a pool.
Does 6667 Lagrange Dr have accessible units?
No, 6667 Lagrange Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6667 Lagrange Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6667 Lagrange Dr has units with dishwashers.

