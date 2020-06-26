All apartments in Columbus
6304 Shaftsbury Lane
6304 Shaftsbury Lane

6304 Shaftsbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6304 Shaftsbury Lane, Columbus, OH 43017
Riverside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6304 Shaftsbury Lane have any available units?
6304 Shaftsbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 6304 Shaftsbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6304 Shaftsbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6304 Shaftsbury Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6304 Shaftsbury Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6304 Shaftsbury Lane offer parking?
No, 6304 Shaftsbury Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6304 Shaftsbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6304 Shaftsbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6304 Shaftsbury Lane have a pool?
No, 6304 Shaftsbury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6304 Shaftsbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 6304 Shaftsbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6304 Shaftsbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6304 Shaftsbury Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6304 Shaftsbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6304 Shaftsbury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
