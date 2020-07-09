5872 Aqua Bay Dr

Amenities
Spacious condo in NW Columbus, near OSU! - Property Id: 280450
Beautiful condo/ townhome in NW columbus. Two bedrooms and 1.5 baths, this condo has it all, including a gorgeous view of one of the neighborhoods ponds in your own private patio. Partially finished basement adds the total sq footage to 1600 sq ft of living space! Basement also features a large storage room with washer and dryer included. Newer
Shower, main floor flooring , and new sliding glass door. DM if interested!
No Pets Allowed
