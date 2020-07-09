All apartments in Columbus
5872 Aqua Bay Dr
Last updated May 31 2020

5872 Aqua Bay Dr

5872 Aqua Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5872 Aqua Bay Drive, Columbus, OH 43235
Sycamore Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious condo in NW Columbus, near OSU! - Property Id: 280450

Beautiful condo/ townhome in NW columbus. Two bedrooms and 1.5 baths, this condo has it all, including a gorgeous view of one of the neighborhoods ponds in your own private patio. Partially finished basement adds the total sq footage to 1600 sq ft of living space! Basement also features a large storage room with washer and dryer included. Newer
Shower, main floor flooring , and new sliding glass door. DM if interested!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280450
Property Id 280450

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5872 Aqua Bay Dr have any available units?
5872 Aqua Bay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5872 Aqua Bay Dr have?
Some of 5872 Aqua Bay Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5872 Aqua Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5872 Aqua Bay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5872 Aqua Bay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5872 Aqua Bay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5872 Aqua Bay Dr offer parking?
No, 5872 Aqua Bay Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5872 Aqua Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5872 Aqua Bay Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5872 Aqua Bay Dr have a pool?
No, 5872 Aqua Bay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5872 Aqua Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 5872 Aqua Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5872 Aqua Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5872 Aqua Bay Dr has units with dishwashers.

