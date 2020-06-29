All apartments in Columbus
580 Elwood Ave.

580 Elwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

580 Elwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Stambaugh-Elwood

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
South End, 3 Bedroom 1Bath, Single Family House... Rent To Own/Land Contract Opportunity..Call 614-756-6959!! - No banks!
No hassles!
No waiting for months for approval!!

Get approved instantly, and move in same day!!!

ONCE AGAIN NO CREDIT CHECKS!!

Handyman special!!
Nice area!
Large yard!!
Driveway parking!!
Large open kitchen!!
Large bathroom!
Great starter home!!
Buy for the same price as renting!!
Minor touches to make this home ready for you!!
This home is ready for a new buyer today!

This home is an amazing deal and won’t last long!
Simply $5000 down and $890 per month and this one is yours today!
Just a small total of $79,900.

**Preferred residents will need to show
good payment history
verifiable income

CALL 614-756-6959 for details!
www.BuyhouseColumbus.com

(RLNE5886146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 Elwood Ave. have any available units?
580 Elwood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 580 Elwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
580 Elwood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 Elwood Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 580 Elwood Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 580 Elwood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 580 Elwood Ave. offers parking.
Does 580 Elwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 580 Elwood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 Elwood Ave. have a pool?
No, 580 Elwood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 580 Elwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 580 Elwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 580 Elwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 580 Elwood Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 580 Elwood Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 580 Elwood Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
