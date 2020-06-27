Cute Three Bedroom Cape Cod - This beautiful and spacious three bedroom cape cod with brand new paint and carpet. Two bedrooms on the main floor and a large bedroom takes up the entire upper floor. Walk through the living room to the dining room and through to the kitchen. Full basement for storage with washer dryer hookups. This home has updated windows and central air! There is also a fenced in back yard with off street parking behind. This home will not last long! Call our office today at 614-505-5808 to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 568 S Hampton have any available units?
568 S Hampton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 568 S Hampton have?
Some of 568 S Hampton's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 568 S Hampton currently offering any rent specials?
568 S Hampton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 568 S Hampton pet-friendly?
Yes, 568 S Hampton is pet friendly.
Does 568 S Hampton offer parking?
Yes, 568 S Hampton offers parking.
Does 568 S Hampton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 568 S Hampton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 568 S Hampton have a pool?
No, 568 S Hampton does not have a pool.
Does 568 S Hampton have accessible units?
No, 568 S Hampton does not have accessible units.
Does 568 S Hampton have units with dishwashers?
No, 568 S Hampton does not have units with dishwashers.