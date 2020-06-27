568 S Hampton

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute Three Bedroom Cape Cod - This beautiful and spacious three bedroom cape cod with brand new paint and carpet. Two bedrooms on the main floor and a large bedroom takes up the entire upper floor. Walk through the living room to the dining room and through to the kitchen. Full basement for storage with washer dryer hookups. This home has updated windows and central air! There is also a fenced in back yard with off street parking behind. This home will not last long! Call our office today at 614-505-5808 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4978782)