Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

5310 Stonemeadow Avenue

5310 Stonemeadow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5310 Stonemeadow Avenue, Columbus, OH 43220
Henderson Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
SHOWING TIMES!!!
LEASING SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom 1st floor unit available for rent in Greystone Manor. This condo includes a front loading washer and dryer. Kitchen comes equipped with gas stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Swimming pool on site. Located in desirable Dublin School District. Tenant pays AEP electric, gas, and Spectrum water.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 Stonemeadow Avenue have any available units?
5310 Stonemeadow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5310 Stonemeadow Avenue have?
Some of 5310 Stonemeadow Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 Stonemeadow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Stonemeadow Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 Stonemeadow Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5310 Stonemeadow Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5310 Stonemeadow Avenue offer parking?
No, 5310 Stonemeadow Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5310 Stonemeadow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5310 Stonemeadow Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 Stonemeadow Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5310 Stonemeadow Avenue has a pool.
Does 5310 Stonemeadow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5310 Stonemeadow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 Stonemeadow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5310 Stonemeadow Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
