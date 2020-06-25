5310 Stonemeadow Avenue

Amenities

LEASING SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom 1st floor unit available for rent in Greystone Manor. This condo includes a front loading washer and dryer. Kitchen comes equipped with gas stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Swimming pool on site. Located in desirable Dublin School District. Tenant pays AEP electric, gas, and Spectrum water.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment

