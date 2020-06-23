All apartments in Columbus
51 Victorian Gate Way

51 Victorian Gate Way · No Longer Available
Location

51 Victorian Gate Way, Columbus, OH 43215
Short North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
3 BR Condo | Near Goodale Park | Parking Included [Short North] - Short North/Victorian Village townhouse condo. 3 BR, 2.5 BA, 1,728 sqft., on second and third floors in desirable Victorian Gate! Private balcony looking over Goodale Park. Master suite includes full bathroom and walk-in closet. On-site parking of two surface spots and one garage spot included. One dog or cat permitted. ACCESS TO FITNESS CENTER!

For a 3-D tour visit: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bHVSaMYxdyy

(RLNE5463055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Victorian Gate Way have any available units?
51 Victorian Gate Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Victorian Gate Way have?
Some of 51 Victorian Gate Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Victorian Gate Way currently offering any rent specials?
51 Victorian Gate Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Victorian Gate Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 Victorian Gate Way is pet friendly.
Does 51 Victorian Gate Way offer parking?
Yes, 51 Victorian Gate Way offers parking.
Does 51 Victorian Gate Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Victorian Gate Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Victorian Gate Way have a pool?
No, 51 Victorian Gate Way does not have a pool.
Does 51 Victorian Gate Way have accessible units?
No, 51 Victorian Gate Way does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Victorian Gate Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Victorian Gate Way does not have units with dishwashers.
