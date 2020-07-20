All apartments in Columbus
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

4684 Larkhall Lane

4684 Larkhall Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4684 Larkhall Lane, Columbus, OH 43229
Forest Park East

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated Westerville Home for Rent - Westerville Schools
3 Bedrooms
1 full bath
Beautiful updated Kitchen
Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Gas Range, Microwave & Dishwasher
New Laminate flooring in Living room
Spacious Lower level
Upgraded carpet
Premium Blinds
Premium Door Hardware
Updated bath
Huge 2.5 Car garage
Fenced yard

NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.
Good Credit Required
Sec 8 Not Available
No Evictions
No Criminal

Click this link below to download our rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

Call Us Today 614-274-1151
http://VipRealtyHomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2618718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4684 Larkhall Lane have any available units?
4684 Larkhall Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4684 Larkhall Lane have?
Some of 4684 Larkhall Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4684 Larkhall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4684 Larkhall Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4684 Larkhall Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4684 Larkhall Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4684 Larkhall Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4684 Larkhall Lane offers parking.
Does 4684 Larkhall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4684 Larkhall Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4684 Larkhall Lane have a pool?
No, 4684 Larkhall Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4684 Larkhall Lane have accessible units?
No, 4684 Larkhall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4684 Larkhall Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4684 Larkhall Lane has units with dishwashers.
