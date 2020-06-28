46 Rathbone

Amenities
Clintonville Area. 2050+ sq ft of living space - Property Id: 144766
Location, location, location! Within walking distance to Kroger, Target, LA Fitness and number of restaurants. Clintonville 3 bedroom ranch, 2 baths, 2 car detached garage, sunroom and deck. Finished basement has bountiful room for living. Washer and dryer. Upper level 1250 square feet, sunroom (not heated) 150 square feet, lower level 900 square feet. Showings not available until August 15th. Please contact me to set up a time either through the website or directly-contact info below
Phone-614-353-5591
Email-jconley1000@yahoo.com
No Pets Allowed
