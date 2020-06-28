All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 46 Rathbone.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
46 Rathbone
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

46 Rathbone

46 Rathbone Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Sharon Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

46 Rathbone Avenue, Columbus, OH 43214
Sharon Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Clintonville Area. 2050+ sq ft of living space - Property Id: 144766

Location, location, location! Within walking distance to Kroger, Target, LA Fitness and number of restaurants. Clintonville 3 bedroom ranch, 2 baths, 2 car detached garage, sunroom and deck. Finished basement has bountiful room for living. Washer and dryer. Upper level 1250 square feet, sunroom (not heated) 150 square feet, lower level 900 square feet. Showings not available until August 15th. Please contact me to set up a time either through the website or directly-contact info below
Phone-614-353-5591
Email-jconley1000@yahoo.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144766p
Property Id 144766

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5073248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Rathbone have any available units?
46 Rathbone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 Rathbone have?
Some of 46 Rathbone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Rathbone currently offering any rent specials?
46 Rathbone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Rathbone pet-friendly?
No, 46 Rathbone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 46 Rathbone offer parking?
Yes, 46 Rathbone offers parking.
Does 46 Rathbone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Rathbone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Rathbone have a pool?
No, 46 Rathbone does not have a pool.
Does 46 Rathbone have accessible units?
No, 46 Rathbone does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Rathbone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Rathbone has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing