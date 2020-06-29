All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
428 E. Gates St
428 E. Gates St

428 East Gates Street · No Longer Available
Location

428 East Gates Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Merion Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Remodeled German Village area duplex - Available now: this lovely 3 bdr 1 ba duplex in the German Village area was just remodeled with refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, and fixtures. It features a spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, white cabinets, and ample cabinet space. It also has a fenced yard, very usable (unfinished) basement, and ample closet space.

the home also have a brand new furnace and central air, new windows, and refinished trim. Pets accepted on case-by-case basis.

(RLNE1888953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 E. Gates St have any available units?
428 E. Gates St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 428 E. Gates St have?
Some of 428 E. Gates St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 E. Gates St currently offering any rent specials?
428 E. Gates St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 E. Gates St pet-friendly?
Yes, 428 E. Gates St is pet friendly.
Does 428 E. Gates St offer parking?
Yes, 428 E. Gates St offers parking.
Does 428 E. Gates St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 E. Gates St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 E. Gates St have a pool?
No, 428 E. Gates St does not have a pool.
Does 428 E. Gates St have accessible units?
No, 428 E. Gates St does not have accessible units.
Does 428 E. Gates St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 E. Gates St has units with dishwashers.
