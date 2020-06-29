428 E. Gates St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Remodeled German Village area duplex - Available now: this lovely 3 bdr 1 ba duplex in the German Village area was just remodeled with refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, and fixtures. It features a spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, white cabinets, and ample cabinet space. It also has a fenced yard, very usable (unfinished) basement, and ample closet space.



the home also have a brand new furnace and central air, new windows, and refinished trim. Pets accepted on case-by-case basis.



(RLNE1888953)