Last updated September 27 2019 at 12:09 AM

425 S. Glenwood AVe.

425 Glenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

425 Glenwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath for rent near freeway and minutes to Franklinton and Downtown! In-unit, main level laundry. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top and back splash. Fenced in back yard and A/C.

Deposit is 1 Month's rent. Tenants pay for Gas, Electric & Water. Renters Insurance required.

Section 8 vouchers of more than $1000 will be considered.
Small dogs and cats OK. We require an extra $300 non-refundable deposit and $25 monthly pet rent for each pet.
All possible tenants 18 years or older will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review: 1) Prior evictions 2) Criminal history 3) Credit history 4) Total household income (should be at least $2500/month)

For quickest response, please text or call Harvey at 901-484-9751.

Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

