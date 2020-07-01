All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3995 Randell Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3995 Randell Road
Last updated February 24 2020 at 3:45 PM

3995 Randell Road

3995 Randell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3995 Randell Road, Columbus, OH 43228
Holly Hill

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This three bedroom, two bathroom bi-level home is fully remodeled! New vinyl plank flooring, new carpet, modern kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, and updated, modern bathrooms. The master suite is on the lower level with a walk in closet and flex space to use for a office, vanity, etc. Oversized two car garage adds storage space! Don't miss out on moving into a practically brand new home!

$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $1,395 due within 48 hours of application approval.

Sorry no section 8.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3995 Randell Road have any available units?
3995 Randell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3995 Randell Road have?
Some of 3995 Randell Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3995 Randell Road currently offering any rent specials?
3995 Randell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3995 Randell Road pet-friendly?
No, 3995 Randell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3995 Randell Road offer parking?
Yes, 3995 Randell Road offers parking.
Does 3995 Randell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3995 Randell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3995 Randell Road have a pool?
No, 3995 Randell Road does not have a pool.
Does 3995 Randell Road have accessible units?
No, 3995 Randell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3995 Randell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3995 Randell Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing