3995 Randell Road

This three bedroom, two bathroom bi-level home is fully remodeled! New vinyl plank flooring, new carpet, modern kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, and updated, modern bathrooms. The master suite is on the lower level with a walk in closet and flex space to use for a office, vanity, etc. Oversized two car garage adds storage space! Don't miss out on moving into a practically brand new home!



$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $1,395 due within 48 hours of application approval.



Sorry no section 8.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.