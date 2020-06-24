All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

39 W Ramlow Aly

39 West Ramlow Alley · No Longer Available
Location

39 West Ramlow Alley, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
District 2 - Property Id: 101027

Updated 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath conveniently located in Old North/Clintonville. Lower level features open floorpan with new flooring, 1/2 bath and first floor laundry. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, with lots of cabinets and counter space. 2nd floor features 2 spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and full bath. Large fenced in patio is perfect for entertaining! Conveniently located to OSU's shopping and restaurants!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101027
Property Id 101027

(RLNE4727449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 W Ramlow Aly have any available units?
39 W Ramlow Aly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 W Ramlow Aly have?
Some of 39 W Ramlow Aly's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 W Ramlow Aly currently offering any rent specials?
39 W Ramlow Aly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 W Ramlow Aly pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 W Ramlow Aly is pet friendly.
Does 39 W Ramlow Aly offer parking?
No, 39 W Ramlow Aly does not offer parking.
Does 39 W Ramlow Aly have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 W Ramlow Aly offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 W Ramlow Aly have a pool?
No, 39 W Ramlow Aly does not have a pool.
Does 39 W Ramlow Aly have accessible units?
No, 39 W Ramlow Aly does not have accessible units.
Does 39 W Ramlow Aly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 W Ramlow Aly has units with dishwashers.
