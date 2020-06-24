39 W Ramlow Aly

Amenities
District 2 - Property Id: 101027
Updated 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath conveniently located in Old North/Clintonville. Lower level features open floorpan with new flooring, 1/2 bath and first floor laundry. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, with lots of cabinets and counter space. 2nd floor features 2 spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and full bath. Large fenced in patio is perfect for entertaining! Conveniently located to OSU's shopping and restaurants!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101027
Property Id 101027
(RLNE4727449)