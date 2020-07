Amenities

2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home. A/C and furnace only 5 years old. Windows only 10 years old. Very low energy costs. Fenced in backyard, 1 car detached garage. Dry basement. Lovely community just blocks from Schiller Park with easy access to downtown.Tenant to maintain lawn. Rental comes with free membership to the Merion Village Association.