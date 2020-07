Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely second story two bedroom/two bath condo in great condition at The Millington. Eat-in kitchen with bar seating, adjacent dining space and living room with fireplace. The 1 car detached garage is a huge plus and there's a balcony to enjoy beautiful views of the pond and park-like setting! Interior photos coming soon! Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Ohio.