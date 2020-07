Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Convenient location with lots of space. 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Nice size living room with a gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen with eating area. Stove and refrigerator included. Central Air. Full size basement with tons of storage space and washer and dryer hook ups. 2 car garage. Located in South-Western City Schools district. Only 3 miles to 270. Please give me a call to set up a showing! Thanks.



Jared Smith

937-925-6159

614-501-444



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5068070)