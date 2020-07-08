All apartments in Columbus
Location

350 East Twentieth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Iuka Ravine

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 Bdrm in the Historic Iuka Ravine area Available 07/02/20 JULY~Spacious 1 Bdrm apartment in 4 unit building located in the quiet Historic District of Iuka Ravine, near Ohio State University. Dishwasher, Dark painted hardwood floors. A/C unit, W/D hook-ups in bsmt w/interior access. Off-street parking in back. Pets welcome- inquire about fees.

No Evictions. No Section 8.
See website for Occupancy Policy and Pet Policy. www.katscoproperties.com

Call for Appointment to view: 614-917-0079

(RLNE1943411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 E 20th Ave have any available units?
350 E 20th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 E 20th Ave have?
Some of 350 E 20th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 E 20th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
350 E 20th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 E 20th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 E 20th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 350 E 20th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 350 E 20th Ave offers parking.
Does 350 E 20th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 E 20th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 E 20th Ave have a pool?
No, 350 E 20th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 350 E 20th Ave have accessible units?
No, 350 E 20th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 350 E 20th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 E 20th Ave has units with dishwashers.

