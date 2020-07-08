350 E 20th Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1 Bdrm in the Historic Iuka Ravine area Available 07/02/20 JULY~Spacious 1 Bdrm apartment in 4 unit building located in the quiet Historic District of Iuka Ravine, near Ohio State University. Dishwasher, Dark painted hardwood floors. A/C unit, W/D hook-ups in bsmt w/interior access. Off-street parking in back. Pets welcome- inquire about fees.



No Evictions. No Section 8.

See website for Occupancy Policy and Pet Policy. www.katscoproperties.com



Call for Appointment to view: 614-917-0079



(RLNE1943411)