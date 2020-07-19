3471 Ontario Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garage

2 BEDROOM IN NORTH COLUMBUS - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME! THIS ONE HAS NO STEPS, OVER SIZED ONE CAR GARAGE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, LARGE BEDROOMS AND A LARGE LIVING ROOM. THIS ONE WILL GO FAST. CONTACT US TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR.



(RLNE4609594)