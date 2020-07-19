All apartments in Columbus
3471 Ontario Avenue
3471 Ontario Avenue

3471 Ontario Street · No Longer Available
Location

3471 Ontario Street, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
2 BEDROOM IN NORTH COLUMBUS - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME! THIS ONE HAS NO STEPS, OVER SIZED ONE CAR GARAGE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, LARGE BEDROOMS AND A LARGE LIVING ROOM. THIS ONE WILL GO FAST. CONTACT US TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR.

(RLNE4609594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3471 Ontario Avenue have any available units?
3471 Ontario Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3471 Ontario Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3471 Ontario Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3471 Ontario Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3471 Ontario Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3471 Ontario Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3471 Ontario Avenue offers parking.
Does 3471 Ontario Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3471 Ontario Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3471 Ontario Avenue have a pool?
No, 3471 Ontario Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3471 Ontario Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3471 Ontario Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3471 Ontario Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3471 Ontario Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3471 Ontario Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3471 Ontario Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
