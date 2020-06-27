Amenities
3270 Rainier Ave Available 08/15/19 ALL NEW 2 Bedroom Townhome w/ FINISHED Basement in Westerville Schools!!! - Be the first to enjoy this completely renovated affordable luxurious townhome with an attached 1 Car Garage in Westerville Schools!!
- FINISHED BASEMENT w/ Fireplace
- All NEW plush carpeting throughout home
- All NEW ceramic tile entry, kitchen and bathrooms!
- All NEW beautiful kitchen cabinetry and granite style counter tops
- All NEW APPLIANCES
- All NEW HVAC system
- All NEW BATHROOMS (Vanities, Toilets, Bathtub, Sinks, Mirrors, Lighting)
- NEW Windows
And so much more!!
This stunning home is located near Westerville's historic uptown shopping, entertainment, and more! Convenient access to Westerville Rd, State Route 3, I-270, I-71, Polaris Fashion Place and much, much more! Enjoy all this newly fully renovated home has to offer!!
