Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

3270 Rainier Ave

3270 Rainier Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3270 Rainier Avenue, Columbus, OH 43231
Northern Woods

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3270 Rainier Ave Available 08/15/19 ALL NEW 2 Bedroom Townhome w/ FINISHED Basement in Westerville Schools!!! - Be the first to enjoy this completely renovated affordable luxurious townhome with an attached 1 Car Garage in Westerville Schools!!

- FINISHED BASEMENT w/ Fireplace
- All NEW plush carpeting throughout home
- All NEW ceramic tile entry, kitchen and bathrooms!
- All NEW beautiful kitchen cabinetry and granite style counter tops
- All NEW APPLIANCES
- All NEW HVAC system
- All NEW BATHROOMS (Vanities, Toilets, Bathtub, Sinks, Mirrors, Lighting)
- NEW Windows
And so much more!!

This stunning home is located near Westerville's historic uptown shopping, entertainment, and more! Convenient access to Westerville Rd, State Route 3, I-270, I-71, Polaris Fashion Place and much, much more! Enjoy all this newly fully renovated home has to offer!!

This home is a stunner, and is sure to please! Apply online today!

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbusrealestatepros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusRealEstatePros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Real Estate Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE1971771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3270 Rainier Ave have any available units?
3270 Rainier Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3270 Rainier Ave have?
Some of 3270 Rainier Ave's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3270 Rainier Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3270 Rainier Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3270 Rainier Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3270 Rainier Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3270 Rainier Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3270 Rainier Ave offers parking.
Does 3270 Rainier Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3270 Rainier Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3270 Rainier Ave have a pool?
No, 3270 Rainier Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3270 Rainier Ave have accessible units?
No, 3270 Rainier Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3270 Rainier Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3270 Rainier Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
