3136 Easthaven Drive South
Last updated January 28 2020 at 9:31 PM

3136 Easthaven Drive South

3136 Easthaven Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

3136 Easthaven Drive South, Columbus, OH 43232
Glenbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Showing Times available, please use website to schedule with an agent.

This Large 2 Bedroom Townhouse Has 1 Full Bath With 2 Additional Half Baths, The Property Also Provides A Large Living room And Dining Area, Full Finished Basement With Washer/Dryer Hooks Ups, Private Patio With AN Additional Storage Shed, 1 Car Detached Garage. Pets Welcomed With An Additional Monthly Fee...

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3136 Easthaven Drive South have any available units?
3136 Easthaven Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3136 Easthaven Drive South have?
Some of 3136 Easthaven Drive South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3136 Easthaven Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
3136 Easthaven Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 Easthaven Drive South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3136 Easthaven Drive South is pet friendly.
Does 3136 Easthaven Drive South offer parking?
Yes, 3136 Easthaven Drive South offers parking.
Does 3136 Easthaven Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3136 Easthaven Drive South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 Easthaven Drive South have a pool?
No, 3136 Easthaven Drive South does not have a pool.
Does 3136 Easthaven Drive South have accessible units?
No, 3136 Easthaven Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 Easthaven Drive South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3136 Easthaven Drive South does not have units with dishwashers.
