Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

PRIME Hilliard location for this 3 bed 2.5 bath home. Open floor plan with wood floors throughout and lots of natural light. Entire house was just freshly painted. Eat in kitchen, half bath and spacious great room on the first floor. Huge fenced in yard, large basement for storage, and attached 2 car garage. Upstairs owner suite features private full bath and walk in closet. Large 2nd bedroom also has a walk in closet. 3rd bedroom and full bath also upstairs. Qualifications are $63k income and 640 credit score. Sorry no section 8 and only dogs under 25 lbs will be considered. Rent ready lease by July 1st!