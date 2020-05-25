31 E California Ave

Amenities

Clintonville.Gorgeous...SHORT TERM LEASE - Property Id: 181121



This exceptional property is for lease on a short term basis.4-6 months. 3 beds,(huge) FIRST FLOOR MASTER, 3 beautiful baths ,fabulous kitchen,stainless steel appliances family room, with barrel wood ceiling, wet bar, two fireplaces,plus rec. room in the basement.lovely hardwood floors throughout the house 2 parking spaces available for lease in the lot behind the house..for a nominal fee. .an unusual opportunity for some one who needs this type of property,but only for a shorter period of time. the pool will not be available for use.

Serious inquiries..will provide pix

No Pets Allowed



