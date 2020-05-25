All apartments in Columbus
Last updated January 27 2020 at 2:40 PM

31 E California Ave

31 East California Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

31 East California Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Clintonville.Gorgeous...SHORT TERM LEASE - Property Id: 181121

This exceptional property is for lease on a short term basis.4-6 months. 3 beds,(huge) FIRST FLOOR MASTER, 3 beautiful baths ,fabulous kitchen,stainless steel appliances family room, with barrel wood ceiling, wet bar, two fireplaces,plus rec. room in the basement.lovely hardwood floors throughout the house 2 parking spaces available for lease in the lot behind the house..for a nominal fee. .an unusual opportunity for some one who needs this type of property,but only for a shorter period of time. the pool will not be available for use.
Serious inquiries..will provide pix
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181121
Property Id 181121

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5385568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 E California Ave have any available units?
31 E California Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 E California Ave have?
Some of 31 E California Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 E California Ave currently offering any rent specials?
31 E California Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 E California Ave pet-friendly?
No, 31 E California Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 31 E California Ave offer parking?
Yes, 31 E California Ave offers parking.
Does 31 E California Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 E California Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 E California Ave have a pool?
Yes, 31 E California Ave has a pool.
Does 31 E California Ave have accessible units?
No, 31 E California Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 31 E California Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 E California Ave has units with dishwashers.

