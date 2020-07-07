All apartments in Columbus
299 Taylor Avenue

Location

299 Taylor Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
This lovely turn of the 20th century home has been professionally renovated from top to bottom. It features formal living room and dining room, chef's kitchen, spacious entryway, 2 staircases, a 1st floor laundry, 3 large bedrooms, a loft and a gorgeous bathroom on the second floor, as well as a finished 3rd floor bedroom/bonus room. It sits on a corner lot near OSU East Hospital, with a fenced yard and detached 2 car garage. This home is the perfect mix of modern finishes and original charm. It's ready for immediate occupancy! Cats ok, no dogs please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 299 Taylor Avenue have any available units?
299 Taylor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 299 Taylor Avenue have?
Some of 299 Taylor Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 299 Taylor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
299 Taylor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 299 Taylor Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 299 Taylor Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 299 Taylor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 299 Taylor Avenue offers parking.
Does 299 Taylor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 299 Taylor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 299 Taylor Avenue have a pool?
No, 299 Taylor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 299 Taylor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 299 Taylor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 299 Taylor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 299 Taylor Avenue has units with dishwashers.

