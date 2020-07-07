299 Taylor Avenue

Amenities
This lovely turn of the 20th century home has been professionally renovated from top to bottom. It features formal living room and dining room, chef's kitchen, spacious entryway, 2 staircases, a 1st floor laundry, 3 large bedrooms, a loft and a gorgeous bathroom on the second floor, as well as a finished 3rd floor bedroom/bonus room. It sits on a corner lot near OSU East Hospital, with a fenced yard and detached 2 car garage. This home is the perfect mix of modern finishes and original charm. It's ready for immediate occupancy! Cats ok, no dogs please.