288 Harland Drive Available 07/17/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Rental Home in Andover Subdivision! - This lovely split-level home is located in the Andover Subdivision just West of Obetz. The home is a short drive from the dining, shopping and entertainment that Downtown Columbus offers. Golfing and other outdoor activities are available at nearby parks and golf courses. This location affords easy access to I-270 and State Route 23, as well as State Route 104. It's also just a short drive away from The Ohio State University.



A real gem! This charming 3 bed, 2 bath home in South Columbus offers nearly 1,500 square feet of comfortable living space! This homes boasts great natural lighting throughout this roomy home with large windows and skylights. The main level is truly delightful with gorgeous, light hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, two large skylights, and French doors that lead to the private deck.



Perfect for entertaining, the kitchen opens to the main level and also includes a butler's window to the kitchen. There is an abundance of counter, cabinet, and storage space in kitchen. The upper level offers large bedrooms and an over-sized master suite with private bath. The finished lower level offers ample space for a family room!



Features an amenities include:



- Beautiful hardwood floors!

- Skylights

- Vaulted ceilings

- Master suite with private bath

- Finished lower level

- Ceiling fans

- Backyard oasis with 8' privacy fence

- Large elevated deck overlooking backyard

- Two car attached garage

- Incredible amount of storage space

- So much more!



Sorry, no pets permitted in this home.



(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



No Pets Allowed



