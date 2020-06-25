All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

288 Harland Drive

288 Harland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

288 Harland Drive, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
288 Harland Drive Available 07/17/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Rental Home in Andover Subdivision! - This lovely split-level home is located in the Andover Subdivision just West of Obetz. The home is a short drive from the dining, shopping and entertainment that Downtown Columbus offers. Golfing and other outdoor activities are available at nearby parks and golf courses. This location affords easy access to I-270 and State Route 23, as well as State Route 104. It's also just a short drive away from The Ohio State University.

A real gem! This charming 3 bed, 2 bath home in South Columbus offers nearly 1,500 square feet of comfortable living space! This homes boasts great natural lighting throughout this roomy home with large windows and skylights. The main level is truly delightful with gorgeous, light hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, two large skylights, and French doors that lead to the private deck.

Perfect for entertaining, the kitchen opens to the main level and also includes a butler's window to the kitchen. There is an abundance of counter, cabinet, and storage space in kitchen. The upper level offers large bedrooms and an over-sized master suite with private bath. The finished lower level offers ample space for a family room!

Features an amenities include:

- Beautiful hardwood floors!
- Skylights
- Vaulted ceilings
- Master suite with private bath
- Finished lower level
- Ceiling fans
- Backyard oasis with 8' privacy fence
- Large elevated deck overlooking backyard
- Two car attached garage
- Incredible amount of storage space
- So much more!

Do NOT miss out,call and schedule today!

Sorry, no pets permitted in this home.

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1990080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 288 Harland Drive have any available units?
288 Harland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 288 Harland Drive have?
Some of 288 Harland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 288 Harland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
288 Harland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 288 Harland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 288 Harland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 288 Harland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 288 Harland Drive offers parking.
Does 288 Harland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 288 Harland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 288 Harland Drive have a pool?
No, 288 Harland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 288 Harland Drive have accessible units?
No, 288 Harland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 288 Harland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 288 Harland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
