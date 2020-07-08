All apartments in Columbus
2869 Findley Avenue

2869 Findley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2869 Findley Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful and spacious duplex! It is very rare to find such a complete and stunning remodel in historic South Clintonville. Just minutes from campus and High Street, this unit offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with all new appliances (dishwasher, fridge, microwave, oven, stove) and utilities (central A/C, new furnace, new plumbing, and electric), 3 brand new porches/balcony, a beautifully redone kitchen and bathrooms, and in unit washer/dryer. Be the first to enjoy these brand new updates! One off-street parking spot available with plenty of on street parking.

Mature dogs are OK. No cats please.

Rental Qualifications:
Section 8 not accepted. All possible tenants at least 18 years old will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review: 1) No Evictions in the last 3 years. 2) Criminal history 3) Credit history 4) Total household income at least 3x rent amount.
Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2869 Findley Avenue have any available units?
2869 Findley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2869 Findley Avenue have?
Some of 2869 Findley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2869 Findley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2869 Findley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2869 Findley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2869 Findley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2869 Findley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2869 Findley Avenue offers parking.
Does 2869 Findley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2869 Findley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2869 Findley Avenue have a pool?
No, 2869 Findley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2869 Findley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2869 Findley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2869 Findley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2869 Findley Avenue has units with dishwashers.

