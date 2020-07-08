2869 Findley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Beautiful and spacious duplex! It is very rare to find such a complete and stunning remodel in historic South Clintonville. Just minutes from campus and High Street, this unit offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with all new appliances (dishwasher, fridge, microwave, oven, stove) and utilities (central A/C, new furnace, new plumbing, and electric), 3 brand new porches/balcony, a beautifully redone kitchen and bathrooms, and in unit washer/dryer. Be the first to enjoy these brand new updates! One off-street parking spot available with plenty of on street parking.



Mature dogs are OK. No cats please.



Rental Qualifications:

Section 8 not accepted. All possible tenants at least 18 years old will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review: 1) No Evictions in the last 3 years. 2) Criminal history 3) Credit history 4) Total household income at least 3x rent amount.

Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.