Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FABULOUS location just ONE block from Schiller Park in German Village! Updated, 2Bedrooms, 1BA PLUS FINISHED basement! Nice-sized kitchen with eating area, living room and plenty of storage space. Basement has a partially finished (but functioning) second bathroom in basement. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Tenant pays electric, cable, water, sewer. Available NOW. Rent is $1500/mo. Washer and Dryer included.