All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2518 Queenswood Drive /.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2518 Queenswood Drive /
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

2518 Queenswood Drive /

2518 Queenswood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2518 Queenswood Drive, Columbus, OH 43219
Brittany Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
House for Rent - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 35316

This 3 Bedroom split-level home with 1.5 bath and basement is awaiting new occupants!! Remodeled-new carpet, flooring and freshly painted. Kitchen has all appliances. Screened in patio overlooking fenced in backyard. Central heating and AC. Great location!!!
******Note: This property does not participate in the Section 8 program.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/35316
Property Id 35316

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5782097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 Queenswood Drive / have any available units?
2518 Queenswood Drive / doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 Queenswood Drive / have?
Some of 2518 Queenswood Drive /'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 Queenswood Drive / currently offering any rent specials?
2518 Queenswood Drive / is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 Queenswood Drive / pet-friendly?
No, 2518 Queenswood Drive / is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2518 Queenswood Drive / offer parking?
No, 2518 Queenswood Drive / does not offer parking.
Does 2518 Queenswood Drive / have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 Queenswood Drive / does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 Queenswood Drive / have a pool?
No, 2518 Queenswood Drive / does not have a pool.
Does 2518 Queenswood Drive / have accessible units?
No, 2518 Queenswood Drive / does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 Queenswood Drive / have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 Queenswood Drive / has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing