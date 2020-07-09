2518 Queenswood Drive /

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

House for Rent - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 35316



This 3 Bedroom split-level home with 1.5 bath and basement is awaiting new occupants!! Remodeled-new carpet, flooring and freshly painted. Kitchen has all appliances. Screened in patio overlooking fenced in backyard. Central heating and AC. Great location!!!

******Note: This property does not participate in the Section 8 program.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/35316

Property Id 35316



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5782097)