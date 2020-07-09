2518 Queenswood Drive /

Amenities
House for Rent - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 35316
This 3 Bedroom split-level home with 1.5 bath and basement is awaiting new occupants!! Remodeled-new carpet, flooring and freshly painted. Kitchen has all appliances. Screened in patio overlooking fenced in backyard. Central heating and AC. Great location!!!
******Note: This property does not participate in the Section 8 program.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/35316
Property Id 35316
No Pets Allowed
