Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2473 Renwood Pl -Open House Sun 9/8/19 from 2-4PM! Buy it for $129,997.00, rent it for $975.00 a month. Rent with option to buy for $12,997.00 down and $975.00 a month (up 18 month option.)

This property is AWESOME! New kitchen, new bath, new paint, new carpet! Cute! Cute! Cute! All new stainless steel appliances!

3 bedroom, 1 bath with 2 car garage, fenced yard, basement, and A/C!!

This property does NOT accept section 8.