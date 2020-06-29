232 Wilber Avenue

Amenities

Large Short North Condo - Property Id: 16097



Large 3 bedroom condo with 2.5 bathrooms. An additional room can be used as an office. Refinished hardwood floors. Bar in basement. Near Goodale Park and OSU Medical Center. Easy walk to High Street and Arena District. 2 off street parking spaces in rear. Privacy fence and patio. Credit check required.



If more than 3 tenants, rent will be $2500.

