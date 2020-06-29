All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 232 Wilber Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
232 Wilber Avenue
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

232 Wilber Avenue

232 Wilber Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Victorian Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

232 Wilber Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Victorian Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Large Short North Condo - Property Id: 16097

Large 3 bedroom condo with 2.5 bathrooms. An additional room can be used as an office. Refinished hardwood floors. Bar in basement. Near Goodale Park and OSU Medical Center. Easy walk to High Street and Arena District. 2 off street parking spaces in rear. Privacy fence and patio. Credit check required.

If more than 3 tenants, rent will be $2500.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/16097
Property Id 16097

(RLNE5670971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Wilber Avenue have any available units?
232 Wilber Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 Wilber Avenue have?
Some of 232 Wilber Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Wilber Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
232 Wilber Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Wilber Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 Wilber Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 232 Wilber Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 232 Wilber Avenue offers parking.
Does 232 Wilber Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 Wilber Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Wilber Avenue have a pool?
No, 232 Wilber Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 232 Wilber Avenue have accessible units?
No, 232 Wilber Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Wilber Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Wilber Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing