Columbus, OH
2317 Parkwood Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2317 Parkwood Avenue

2317 Parkwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2317 Parkwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
East Linden

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom and 1 Bath Home For Rent - Recently painted 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom ranch home for rent with 1 car detached garage. Laminate flooring throughout this home. Don't miss out on this great home! Call our office at 614.505.5808.

Tenant subject to background check and credit check. To qualify we required that you make 3 times the rent amount monthly, you have a credit score of 500 or over, no felonies and no evictions on your record. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, all lawn care and landscaping,and water and sewer. Deposit is $750.

(RLNE5848090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 Parkwood Avenue have any available units?
2317 Parkwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2317 Parkwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2317 Parkwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 Parkwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 Parkwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2317 Parkwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2317 Parkwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2317 Parkwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 Parkwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 Parkwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2317 Parkwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2317 Parkwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2317 Parkwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 Parkwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2317 Parkwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2317 Parkwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2317 Parkwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
