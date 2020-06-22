2317 Parkwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bedroom and 1 Bath Home For Rent - Recently painted 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom ranch home for rent with 1 car detached garage. Laminate flooring throughout this home. Don't miss out on this great home! Call our office at 614.505.5808.



Tenant subject to background check and credit check. To qualify we required that you make 3 times the rent amount monthly, you have a credit score of 500 or over, no felonies and no evictions on your record. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, all lawn care and landscaping,and water and sewer. Deposit is $750.



(RLNE5848090)