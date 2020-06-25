2302 Palmleaf Ct

Amenities
Beautiful Dublin brick 4-bedroom home conveniently located just-off Sawmill Road, close to shopping, dining, and with easy access to the I-270 outer-belt. Spacious eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, HUGE family room with recently-installed wood flooring and fireplace. Master bath has a Jacuzzi whirlpool tub and dual sinks!
All four bedrooms come with ceiling fans and spacious closets. The home has a nice wood deck in the wooded back yard that is perfect for barbecues. A 2-car attached garage with opener and full basement compliment the amenities for this home. Please call 614.354.8870 for further details today!
(RLNE4595684)