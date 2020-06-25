All apartments in Columbus
2302 Palmleaf Ct

2302 Palmleaf Court · No Longer Available
Location

2302 Palmleaf Court, Columbus, OH 43235
Brookside Colony

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Dublin brick 4-bedroom home conveniently located just-off Sawmill Road, close to shopping, dining, and with easy access to the I-270 outer-belt. Spacious eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, HUGE family room with recently-installed wood flooring and fireplace. Master bath has a Jacuzzi whirlpool tub and dual sinks!
All four bedrooms come with ceiling fans and spacious closets. The home has a nice wood deck in the wooded back yard that is perfect for barbecues. A 2-car attached garage with opener and full basement compliment the amenities for this home. Please call 614.354.8870 for further details today!

(RLNE4595684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 Palmleaf Ct have any available units?
2302 Palmleaf Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 Palmleaf Ct have?
Some of 2302 Palmleaf Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 Palmleaf Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Palmleaf Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 Palmleaf Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2302 Palmleaf Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2302 Palmleaf Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2302 Palmleaf Ct offers parking.
Does 2302 Palmleaf Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 Palmleaf Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 Palmleaf Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2302 Palmleaf Ct has a pool.
Does 2302 Palmleaf Ct have accessible units?
No, 2302 Palmleaf Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 Palmleaf Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 Palmleaf Ct has units with dishwashers.
