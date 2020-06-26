All apartments in Columbus
215 Delhi Ave Apt D

215 Delhi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

215 Delhi Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Clintonville. Right on the bike path. Minutes from shopping, OSU, etc. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Delhi Ave Apt D have any available units?
215 Delhi Ave Apt D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Delhi Ave Apt D have?
Some of 215 Delhi Ave Apt D's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Delhi Ave Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
215 Delhi Ave Apt D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Delhi Ave Apt D pet-friendly?
No, 215 Delhi Ave Apt D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 215 Delhi Ave Apt D offer parking?
No, 215 Delhi Ave Apt D does not offer parking.
Does 215 Delhi Ave Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Delhi Ave Apt D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Delhi Ave Apt D have a pool?
No, 215 Delhi Ave Apt D does not have a pool.
Does 215 Delhi Ave Apt D have accessible units?
No, 215 Delhi Ave Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Delhi Ave Apt D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Delhi Ave Apt D has units with dishwashers.
