Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
215 Delhi Ave Apt D
215 Delhi Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
215 Delhi Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Clintonville. Right on the bike path. Minutes from shopping, OSU, etc. Available now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 215 Delhi Ave Apt D have any available units?
215 Delhi Ave Apt D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 215 Delhi Ave Apt D have?
Some of 215 Delhi Ave Apt D's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 215 Delhi Ave Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
215 Delhi Ave Apt D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Delhi Ave Apt D pet-friendly?
No, 215 Delhi Ave Apt D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 215 Delhi Ave Apt D offer parking?
No, 215 Delhi Ave Apt D does not offer parking.
Does 215 Delhi Ave Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Delhi Ave Apt D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Delhi Ave Apt D have a pool?
No, 215 Delhi Ave Apt D does not have a pool.
Does 215 Delhi Ave Apt D have accessible units?
No, 215 Delhi Ave Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Delhi Ave Apt D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Delhi Ave Apt D has units with dishwashers.
