2142 Indiana Ave.

Amenities
Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Contemporary home located just off of Lane Ave. Very close to OSU central campus, and easy access to 315 and I-71. Stunningly remodeled and beautifully maintained.
Gorgeous kitchen with 42" of cabinets and granite countertop. 7 rooms with 3 full bathrooms. The photos speak for themselves! TV included in living room, plenty of off street parking in the rear (4 spaces). Kitchen includes TWO refrigerators, microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and granite everywhere.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2674718)