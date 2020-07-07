2142 Indiana Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Contemporary home located just off of Lane Ave. Very close to OSU central campus, and easy access to 315 and I-71. Stunningly remodeled and beautifully maintained.



Gorgeous kitchen with 42" of cabinets and granite countertop. 7 rooms with 3 full bathrooms. The photos speak for themselves! TV included in living room, plenty of off street parking in the rear (4 spaces). Kitchen includes TWO refrigerators, microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and granite everywhere.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2674718)