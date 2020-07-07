All apartments in Columbus
2142 Indiana Ave.
2142 Indiana Ave

2142 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2142 Indiana Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Contemporary home located just off of Lane Ave. Very close to OSU central campus, and easy access to 315 and I-71. Stunningly remodeled and beautifully maintained.

Gorgeous kitchen with 42" of cabinets and granite countertop. 7 rooms with 3 full bathrooms. The photos speak for themselves! TV included in living room, plenty of off street parking in the rear (4 spaces). Kitchen includes TWO refrigerators, microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and granite everywhere.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2674718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2142 Indiana Ave have any available units?
2142 Indiana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2142 Indiana Ave have?
Some of 2142 Indiana Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2142 Indiana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2142 Indiana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 Indiana Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2142 Indiana Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2142 Indiana Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2142 Indiana Ave offers parking.
Does 2142 Indiana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2142 Indiana Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 Indiana Ave have a pool?
No, 2142 Indiana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2142 Indiana Ave have accessible units?
No, 2142 Indiana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 Indiana Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2142 Indiana Ave has units with dishwashers.

