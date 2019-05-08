2039 Grasmere Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

>>>> MOVE IN READY!!!! Central Air Conditioning!!

-RENT: $725 DEPOSIT: $725

- 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom DUPLEX in the Linden area



Laminate floors, Central A/C, basement, w/d hookups.

Ask about our pet policy.



WALKING DISTANCE to bus stops, convenience stores, schools, & parks!

Columbus City Schools



REQUIREMENTS: Must have prior rental history, No evictions in the past 3 years, No violent criminal record or felonies, Verifiable household monthly income of at least $2000



We are looking for long term residents!

2-unit multi-family home