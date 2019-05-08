All apartments in Columbus
2039 Grasmere Avenue

2039 Grasmere Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2039 Grasmere Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
>>>> MOVE IN READY!!!! Central Air Conditioning!!
-RENT: $725 DEPOSIT: $725
- 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom DUPLEX in the Linden area

Laminate floors, Central A/C, basement, w/d hookups.
Ask about our pet policy.

WALKING DISTANCE to bus stops, convenience stores, schools, & parks!
Columbus City Schools

REQUIREMENTS: Must have prior rental history, No evictions in the past 3 years, No violent criminal record or felonies, Verifiable household monthly income of at least $2000

We are looking for long term residents!
2-unit multi-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

