1863 Willoway Circle N
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:30 AM

1863 Willoway Circle N

1863 Willoway Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

1863 Willoway Circle North, Columbus, OH 43220
Northcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
FOR RENT: Wonderful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom end unit condo in quiet Hendereed Village. The condo has over 1,500 sq. feet of finished space with a partially unfinished space for storage. Hardwood floors thoughout, newer carpet in basement. Kitchen island stays. Their is a shed and private patio out back, along with a designated parking spot, plenty of parking on side. The condo association just finished a new pool last year and has a large updated clubhouse you can rent out. *Snow removal, water and trash included in rent. You will enjoy being close to restaurants, groceries and Northcrest Park. Easy to see.The owner is a licensed Ohio Real Estate Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1863 Willoway Circle N have any available units?
1863 Willoway Circle N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1863 Willoway Circle N have?
Some of 1863 Willoway Circle N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1863 Willoway Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
1863 Willoway Circle N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1863 Willoway Circle N pet-friendly?
No, 1863 Willoway Circle N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1863 Willoway Circle N offer parking?
Yes, 1863 Willoway Circle N offers parking.
Does 1863 Willoway Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1863 Willoway Circle N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1863 Willoway Circle N have a pool?
Yes, 1863 Willoway Circle N has a pool.
Does 1863 Willoway Circle N have accessible units?
No, 1863 Willoway Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 1863 Willoway Circle N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1863 Willoway Circle N has units with dishwashers.

