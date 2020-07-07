1863 Willoway Circle N

Amenities

FOR RENT: Wonderful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom end unit condo in quiet Hendereed Village. The condo has over 1,500 sq. feet of finished space with a partially unfinished space for storage. Hardwood floors thoughout, newer carpet in basement. Kitchen island stays. Their is a shed and private patio out back, along with a designated parking spot, plenty of parking on side. The condo association just finished a new pool last year and has a large updated clubhouse you can rent out. *Snow removal, water and trash included in rent. You will enjoy being close to restaurants, groceries and Northcrest Park. Easy to see.The owner is a licensed Ohio Real Estate Agent.