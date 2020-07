Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This ranch home has plenty of hardwood flooring throughout, newer furnace and A/C to keep cool in the summer. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large eat in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Plenty of cabinets and counters. There is additional space in the large basement for storage and workshop area along with washer/dryer hookup. Attached 1 car garage, large yard with partial privacy fence. No pets. No Section 8. No smoking, please.