1748 Bryden Road

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils

Utilities included!!! 1 floor loft style space for rent located on 3rd floor. Close to downtown, freeways and parks. Clean wood style flooring throughout. Huge full tile bathroom with double sinks. Included oversize tub and stand up shower. Large closets with plenty of storage. QUALIFICATIONS: Pets may be permitted at an additional $250 pet fee and $25 per month pet rent. Must be able to move in within 30 days. Must have deposit upon lease signing. Household income must equal 3 times the monthly rent. Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 2 years ago. Job time of at least 2 years or similar field of 2 years. No evictions, landlord collections, utility collections, or 3 day notices on record. No felonies. We do not accept section 8.