Last updated June 15 2019 at 6:15 PM

1748 Bryden Road

Location

1748 Bryden Road, Columbus, OH 43205
Franklin Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Utilities included!!! 1 floor loft style space for rent located on 3rd floor. Close to downtown, freeways and parks. Clean wood style flooring throughout. Huge full tile bathroom with double sinks. Included oversize tub and stand up shower. Large closets with plenty of storage. QUALIFICATIONS: Pets may be permitted at an additional $250 pet fee and $25 per month pet rent. Must be able to move in within 30 days. Must have deposit upon lease signing. Household income must equal 3 times the monthly rent. Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 2 years ago. Job time of at least 2 years or similar field of 2 years. No evictions, landlord collections, utility collections, or 3 day notices on record. No felonies. We do not accept section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1748 Bryden Road have any available units?
1748 Bryden Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1748 Bryden Road currently offering any rent specials?
1748 Bryden Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1748 Bryden Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1748 Bryden Road is pet friendly.
Does 1748 Bryden Road offer parking?
No, 1748 Bryden Road does not offer parking.
Does 1748 Bryden Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1748 Bryden Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1748 Bryden Road have a pool?
No, 1748 Bryden Road does not have a pool.
Does 1748 Bryden Road have accessible units?
No, 1748 Bryden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1748 Bryden Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1748 Bryden Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1748 Bryden Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1748 Bryden Road does not have units with air conditioning.
