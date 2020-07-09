All apartments in Columbus
166 FRAMBES

166 E Frambes Ave · No Longer Available
Location

166 E Frambes Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
166 FRAMBES Available 08/19/20 - A cosigner is required for each resident. All residents under the age of 25 must have a parent or guardian as a co-signer- no exceptions. Any resident over the age of 25 may have a cosigner of their choice.

A security deposit of 1 months rent along with all co-signed leases are required to secure an apartment.

A full month's rent is required at move in regardless of when the lease commences. We do allow subletting with reasonable restrictions.

No dogs or ferrets are allowed. Cats may be allowed at certain locations with written permission from landlord. All cats must be spayed/neutered, and all vaccinations up to date.

Residents pay all utilities at all locations UNLESS otherwise specified. Utilities average $100-150 per person per month for basic gas, electric, and water.

It is $125 more per month to add 1 additional person to the lease above the room size amount.

NO EARLY MOVE INS, NO EXCEPTIONS

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4665019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 FRAMBES have any available units?
166 FRAMBES doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 FRAMBES have?
Some of 166 FRAMBES's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 FRAMBES currently offering any rent specials?
166 FRAMBES is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 FRAMBES pet-friendly?
Yes, 166 FRAMBES is pet friendly.
Does 166 FRAMBES offer parking?
No, 166 FRAMBES does not offer parking.
Does 166 FRAMBES have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 FRAMBES does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 FRAMBES have a pool?
No, 166 FRAMBES does not have a pool.
Does 166 FRAMBES have accessible units?
No, 166 FRAMBES does not have accessible units.
Does 166 FRAMBES have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 FRAMBES does not have units with dishwashers.

