All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1632 Butterfly Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1632 Butterfly Court
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM

1632 Butterfly Court

1632 Butterfly Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1632 Butterfly Court, Columbus, OH 43223

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 Butterfly Court have any available units?
1632 Butterfly Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1632 Butterfly Court currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Butterfly Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 Butterfly Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 Butterfly Court is pet friendly.
Does 1632 Butterfly Court offer parking?
Yes, 1632 Butterfly Court does offer parking.
Does 1632 Butterfly Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 Butterfly Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 Butterfly Court have a pool?
Yes, 1632 Butterfly Court has a pool.
Does 1632 Butterfly Court have accessible units?
No, 1632 Butterfly Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 Butterfly Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1632 Butterfly Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1632 Butterfly Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1632 Butterfly Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Worthington Commons
1541 Barnes Drive East
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing