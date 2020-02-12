160 Berger Aly

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Available 05/01/20 Updated townhouse for rent located in the heart of German Village. This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse is located walking distance to Lindey's, Katzingers, Starbucks, Stauf's, and many other German Village favorites. It has hardwood floors throughout the first floor, newer appliances and A/C. The kitchen is completely updated with a dishwasher, contemporary track lighting, and white cabinets. The bathroom is located upstairs and has a pedestal sink with a marble shower and tile floors. The bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space and storage. Both bedrooms have berber carpet. The backyard is fenced in with brick pavers and beautiful landscaping, perfect for grilling out and entertaining guests. Unit also includes a washer and dryer. Ample street parking available. Sorry no pets please. $1450/month plus utilities. Available May 1. Minimum 620 credit score required. Call or text Heather at 847-922-9183 to schedule a showing or a VIRTUAL TOUR.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3215596)