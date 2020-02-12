All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 160 Berger Aly.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
160 Berger Aly
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

160 Berger Aly

160 Berger Alley · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

160 Berger Alley, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Available 05/01/20 Updated townhouse for rent located in the heart of German Village. This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse is located walking distance to Lindey's, Katzingers, Starbucks, Stauf's, and many other German Village favorites. It has hardwood floors throughout the first floor, newer appliances and A/C. The kitchen is completely updated with a dishwasher, contemporary track lighting, and white cabinets. The bathroom is located upstairs and has a pedestal sink with a marble shower and tile floors. The bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space and storage. Both bedrooms have berber carpet. The backyard is fenced in with brick pavers and beautiful landscaping, perfect for grilling out and entertaining guests. Unit also includes a washer and dryer. Ample street parking available. Sorry no pets please. $1450/month plus utilities. Available May 1. Minimum 620 credit score required. Call or text Heather at 847-922-9183 to schedule a showing or a VIRTUAL TOUR.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3215596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Berger Aly have any available units?
160 Berger Aly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Berger Aly have?
Some of 160 Berger Aly's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Berger Aly currently offering any rent specials?
160 Berger Aly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Berger Aly pet-friendly?
No, 160 Berger Aly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 160 Berger Aly offer parking?
Yes, 160 Berger Aly offers parking.
Does 160 Berger Aly have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 Berger Aly offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Berger Aly have a pool?
No, 160 Berger Aly does not have a pool.
Does 160 Berger Aly have accessible units?
No, 160 Berger Aly does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Berger Aly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Berger Aly has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing