Now leasing for 2020/2021!Brand new Remodel! Large 4 Bed, 2 full bath half double with brand new gourmet kitchen, tons of kitchen cabinet space, 2 refrigerators, granite countertops, washer and dryer included. large front covered front porch, free parking with up to 6 available spots to share between both 1506 and 1508. short walk to campus and south campus gateway. contact Evan for a showing .