Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

1409 S Fourth St - 1411

1409 Fourth Street · (614) 231-3133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1409 Fourth Street, Columbus, OH 43207
Merion Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 3 BR townhome in the heart of Merion Village. Enjoy easy commutes to all parts of the city - Nationwide Children's Hospital, downtown, Ohio State University, all freeways. The arts and entertainment areas are also close by, and can be easily reached by COTA or ride sharing services (Uber or Lyft). The sunset is spectacular in the fenced in back yard.
This 3 BR townhome in Merion Village has updated flooring, custom cabinets, countertops, bath, and much more! Just a few blocks to restaurants and entertainment, shopping, 2 miles to downtown, access to the bike trail. Awesome neighborhood association www.merionvillage.org.

Be sure you are talking to our Property Manager when you inquire about our home. We will post the contact information at the house and on our information line. We will never ask for money to be wired before you see the house or meet our representative. We use an online application process to keep your information secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 S Fourth St - 1411 have any available units?
1409 S Fourth St - 1411 has a unit available for $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 S Fourth St - 1411 have?
Some of 1409 S Fourth St - 1411's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 S Fourth St - 1411 currently offering any rent specials?
1409 S Fourth St - 1411 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 S Fourth St - 1411 pet-friendly?
No, 1409 S Fourth St - 1411 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1409 S Fourth St - 1411 offer parking?
No, 1409 S Fourth St - 1411 does not offer parking.
Does 1409 S Fourth St - 1411 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 S Fourth St - 1411 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 S Fourth St - 1411 have a pool?
No, 1409 S Fourth St - 1411 does not have a pool.
Does 1409 S Fourth St - 1411 have accessible units?
No, 1409 S Fourth St - 1411 does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 S Fourth St - 1411 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 S Fourth St - 1411 does not have units with dishwashers.
