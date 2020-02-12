1409 S Fourth St - 1411

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated 3 BR townhome in the heart of Merion Village. Enjoy easy commutes to all parts of the city - Nationwide Children's Hospital, downtown, Ohio State University, all freeways. The arts and entertainment areas are also close by, and can be easily reached by COTA or ride sharing services (Uber or Lyft). The sunset is spectacular in the fenced in back yard.

This 3 BR townhome in Merion Village has updated flooring, custom cabinets, countertops, bath, and much more! Just a few blocks to restaurants and entertainment, shopping, 2 miles to downtown, access to the bike trail. Awesome neighborhood association www.merionvillage.org.



Be sure you are talking to our Property Manager when you inquire about our home. We will post the contact information at the house and on our information line. We will never ask for money to be wired before you see the house or meet our representative. We use an online application process to keep your information secure.