All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1325 Doten Ave Columbus Oh 43212-3013.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1325 Doten Ave Columbus Oh 43212-3013
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

1325 Doten Ave Columbus Oh 43212-3013

1325 Doten Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1325 Doten Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Just adorable 2 BR 1 BA home within walking distance to Grandview. Hardwood floors throughout, keeping the original charm of the home. The kitchen has been updated with newer appliances, cabinets and granite counters. The bathroom has been updated completely too. You will love the combo hand held and rain shower head. White subway tile and updated sink and lighting make this a beautiful bathroom. The second bedroom gives you access to a screened in porch area. Washer and dryer for your convenience in the basement laundry along with plenty of storage space. One car attached garage is for your use. The owner retains possession of the rear garage. The fenced back yard is perfect for unwinding from a stressful day. Lots of perennials and the front yard features a large Magnolia tree that is covered in blooms in the Spring. No smoking or pets, please. Columbus Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Doten Ave Columbus Oh 43212-3013 have any available units?
1325 Doten Ave Columbus Oh 43212-3013 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 Doten Ave Columbus Oh 43212-3013 have?
Some of 1325 Doten Ave Columbus Oh 43212-3013's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Doten Ave Columbus Oh 43212-3013 currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Doten Ave Columbus Oh 43212-3013 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Doten Ave Columbus Oh 43212-3013 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 Doten Ave Columbus Oh 43212-3013 is pet friendly.
Does 1325 Doten Ave Columbus Oh 43212-3013 offer parking?
Yes, 1325 Doten Ave Columbus Oh 43212-3013 offers parking.
Does 1325 Doten Ave Columbus Oh 43212-3013 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 Doten Ave Columbus Oh 43212-3013 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Doten Ave Columbus Oh 43212-3013 have a pool?
No, 1325 Doten Ave Columbus Oh 43212-3013 does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Doten Ave Columbus Oh 43212-3013 have accessible units?
No, 1325 Doten Ave Columbus Oh 43212-3013 does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Doten Ave Columbus Oh 43212-3013 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 Doten Ave Columbus Oh 43212-3013 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr
Columbus, OH 43228
Sawmill Crossing
6700 Allister Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing