1325 Doten Ave Columbus Oh 43212-3013

Amenities

Just adorable 2 BR 1 BA home within walking distance to Grandview. Hardwood floors throughout, keeping the original charm of the home. The kitchen has been updated with newer appliances, cabinets and granite counters. The bathroom has been updated completely too. You will love the combo hand held and rain shower head. White subway tile and updated sink and lighting make this a beautiful bathroom. The second bedroom gives you access to a screened in porch area. Washer and dryer for your convenience in the basement laundry along with plenty of storage space. One car attached garage is for your use. The owner retains possession of the rear garage. The fenced back yard is perfect for unwinding from a stressful day. Lots of perennials and the front yard features a large Magnolia tree that is covered in blooms in the Spring. No smoking or pets, please. Columbus Schools.