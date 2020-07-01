1266 Franklin Avenue

Amenities
Amazing 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Condo For Rent - Amazing 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Condo For Rent: This incredible condo has been rehabbed from top to bottom and in a fast growing Olde Towne East area. 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths plus added office/den space. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, full basement, second floor laundry with washer and dryer included, and two off street parking spaces. This unit has a large master suite with walk in shower. Hurry to come see this amazing unit. Available for end of April move in. Call our office today for a private showing! 614-505-5808.
(RLNE5640149)