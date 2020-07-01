1266 Franklin Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Amazing 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Condo For Rent - Amazing 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Condo For Rent: This incredible condo has been rehabbed from top to bottom and in a fast growing Olde Towne East area. 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths plus added office/den space. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, full basement, second floor laundry with washer and dryer included, and two off street parking spaces. This unit has a large master suite with walk in shower. Hurry to come see this amazing unit. Available for end of April move in. Call our office today for a private showing! 614-505-5808.



(RLNE5640149)