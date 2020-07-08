12 Hudson Ave Apt. 1

Amenities
North Campus efficiency minutes from OSU campus, bike path, highways, restaurants, bars and entertainment. Historical building with classic charm: original hardwood floors, stained glass windows, subway tile and original doors and woodwork.
Section 8 not accepted. No pets. All possible tenants at least 18 years old will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review:
1) Prior evictions
2) Criminal history
3) Credit history
4) Total household income (should be at least $2000/month)
Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.