12 Hudson Ave Apt. 1
Last updated September 24 2019 at 10:29 PM

12 Hudson Ave Apt. 1

12 W Hudson St · No Longer Available
Location

12 W Hudson St, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
North Campus efficiency minutes from OSU campus, bike path, highways, restaurants, bars and entertainment. Historical building with classic charm: original hardwood floors, stained glass windows, subway tile and original doors and woodwork.
Section 8 not accepted. No pets. All possible tenants at least 18 years old will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review:
1) Prior evictions
2) Criminal history
3) Credit history
4) Total household income (should be at least $2000/month)
Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Hudson Ave Apt. 1 have any available units?
12 Hudson Ave Apt. 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 12 Hudson Ave Apt. 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12 Hudson Ave Apt. 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Hudson Ave Apt. 1 pet-friendly?
No, 12 Hudson Ave Apt. 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 12 Hudson Ave Apt. 1 offer parking?
No, 12 Hudson Ave Apt. 1 does not offer parking.
Does 12 Hudson Ave Apt. 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Hudson Ave Apt. 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Hudson Ave Apt. 1 have a pool?
No, 12 Hudson Ave Apt. 1 does not have a pool.
Does 12 Hudson Ave Apt. 1 have accessible units?
No, 12 Hudson Ave Apt. 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Hudson Ave Apt. 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Hudson Ave Apt. 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Hudson Ave Apt. 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Hudson Ave Apt. 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

