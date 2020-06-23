1177 Oregon Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201 Harrison West
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Short North Rental - Property Id: 79609
This is a 2 bedroom/1 office/1 bath unit with updated kitchen and bathroom...with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Hardwood floors throughout. Fenced in backyard. Great location in Harrison West/Short North. Close to OSU and Battelle. 4 shared off street parking spots. Plentiful on street parking as well in front of the unit. Office is half the size of the 2 bedrooms. Pets negotiable. Proof of income and references required. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/79609 Property Id 79609
(RLNE4763150)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1177 Oregon Ave have any available units?
1177 Oregon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1177 Oregon Ave have?
Some of 1177 Oregon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1177 Oregon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1177 Oregon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1177 Oregon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1177 Oregon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1177 Oregon Ave offer parking?
No, 1177 Oregon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1177 Oregon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1177 Oregon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1177 Oregon Ave have a pool?
No, 1177 Oregon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1177 Oregon Ave have accessible units?
No, 1177 Oregon Ave does not have accessible units.