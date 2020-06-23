All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1177 Oregon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1177 Oregon Ave
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:04 PM

1177 Oregon Ave

1177 Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Harrison West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1177 Oregon Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Harrison West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Short North Rental - Property Id: 79609

This is a 2 bedroom/1 office/1 bath unit with updated kitchen and bathroom...with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Hardwood floors throughout. Fenced in backyard. Great location in Harrison West/Short North. Close to OSU and Battelle. 4 shared off street parking spots. Plentiful on street parking as well in front of the unit. Office is half the size of the 2 bedrooms. Pets negotiable. Proof of income and references required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/79609
Property Id 79609

(RLNE4763150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1177 Oregon Ave have any available units?
1177 Oregon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1177 Oregon Ave have?
Some of 1177 Oregon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1177 Oregon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1177 Oregon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1177 Oregon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1177 Oregon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1177 Oregon Ave offer parking?
No, 1177 Oregon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1177 Oregon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1177 Oregon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1177 Oregon Ave have a pool?
No, 1177 Oregon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1177 Oregon Ave have accessible units?
No, 1177 Oregon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1177 Oregon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1177 Oregon Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing