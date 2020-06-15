Amenities

116 Hawkes Ave Available 07/01/20 COMPLETELY RENOVATED - EVERYTHING'S NEW...EVERYTHING! - You can be one of the first to live in this completely renovated single family Franklinton home. This home features an architect designed open floor plan with 3 Large Bedrooms each with spacious closets, 1.5 modern bathrooms, all the kitchen appliances including stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, range/stove, microwave, quartz counter tops and walk-in pantry. Also included is 1st floor laundry with new washer & dryer . New insulated windows and entire home insulation for superior energy efficiency, dual-zone climate control heat and air conditioning on 1st and 2nd floors for maximum comfort and energy savings. Large front deck, Huge landscaped, fenced-in backyard. Prime Franklinton location with abundant sunlight throughout the day ,



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4671121)