Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

116 Hawkes Ave

116 Hawkes Avenue · (614) 989-1866
Location

116 Hawkes Avenue, Columbus, OH 43222

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 116 Hawkes Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$1,700

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1460 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
116 Hawkes Ave Available 07/01/20 COMPLETELY RENOVATED - EVERYTHING'S NEW...EVERYTHING! - You can be one of the first to live in this completely renovated single family Franklinton home. This home features an architect designed open floor plan with 3 Large Bedrooms each with spacious closets, 1.5 modern bathrooms, all the kitchen appliances including stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, range/stove, microwave, quartz counter tops and walk-in pantry. Also included is 1st floor laundry with new washer & dryer . New insulated windows and entire home insulation for superior energy efficiency, dual-zone climate control heat and air conditioning on 1st and 2nd floors for maximum comfort and energy savings. Large front deck, Huge landscaped, fenced-in backyard. Prime Franklinton location with abundant sunlight throughout the day ,

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4671121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Hawkes Ave have any available units?
116 Hawkes Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Hawkes Ave have?
Some of 116 Hawkes Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Hawkes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
116 Hawkes Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Hawkes Ave pet-friendly?
No, 116 Hawkes Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 116 Hawkes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 116 Hawkes Ave does offer parking.
Does 116 Hawkes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Hawkes Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Hawkes Ave have a pool?
No, 116 Hawkes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 116 Hawkes Ave have accessible units?
No, 116 Hawkes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Hawkes Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Hawkes Ave has units with dishwashers.
