All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1094 Reinhard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1094 Reinhard Avenue
Last updated January 28 2020 at 3:32 PM

1094 Reinhard Avenue

1094 Reinhard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1094 Reinhard Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3-bedroom renovated duplex with covered front porch, off-street parking & shared backyard with privacy fence. This home features fresh paint though out and new carpeting on both floors. Your Comfortable living room with big windows & decorative fireplace, which is open to the dining room. Large kitchen with lots of bright white new cabinets for storage. New plush carpeting in all three bedrooms upstairs, each with large windows for lots of natural light. Mini blinds on all the windows upstairs & downstairs for light control & privacy when desired. Full basement with washer/dryer hookup. Convenient location near shopping, dining, & public transportation - COTA stop serviced by #5 bus is only 2 blocks away. Also very close (less than a mile) to Driving Park Rec Center and 3 different city parks.

***February 2020 Rent Free with a 14-16 Month Lease***
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1094 Reinhard Avenue have any available units?
1094 Reinhard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1094 Reinhard Avenue have?
Some of 1094 Reinhard Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1094 Reinhard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1094 Reinhard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1094 Reinhard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1094 Reinhard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1094 Reinhard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1094 Reinhard Avenue offers parking.
Does 1094 Reinhard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1094 Reinhard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1094 Reinhard Avenue have a pool?
No, 1094 Reinhard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1094 Reinhard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1094 Reinhard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1094 Reinhard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1094 Reinhard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing