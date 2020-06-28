1094 Reinhard Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3-bedroom renovated duplex with covered front porch, off-street parking & shared backyard with privacy fence. This home features fresh paint though out and new carpeting on both floors. Your Comfortable living room with big windows & decorative fireplace, which is open to the dining room. Large kitchen with lots of bright white new cabinets for storage. New plush carpeting in all three bedrooms upstairs, each with large windows for lots of natural light. Mini blinds on all the windows upstairs & downstairs for light control & privacy when desired. Full basement with washer/dryer hookup. Convenient location near shopping, dining, & public transportation - COTA stop serviced by #5 bus is only 2 blocks away. Also very close (less than a mile) to Driving Park Rec Center and 3 different city parks.



***February 2020 Rent Free with a 14-16 Month Lease***

Contact us to schedule a showing.