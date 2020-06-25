All apartments in Columbus
1091 Reinhard Avenue
1091 Reinhard Avenue

1091 Reinhard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1091 Reinhard Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
fireplace
This home opens to a large living room with a decorative fireplace. Then to the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has some built in original cabinets while also having new cabinets, dishwasher, and counter tops. Upstairs you have three bedrooms and a full bathroom. In the basement there is plenty of storage and the washer dryer hookups. Shared off street parking and fenced in back yard.

Schedule an appointment NOW at: https://app.tenantturner.com/l/wwwrentingohiocom

This property has many updates to the cabinets, flooring, and paint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1091 Reinhard Avenue have any available units?
1091 Reinhard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1091 Reinhard Avenue have?
Some of 1091 Reinhard Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1091 Reinhard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1091 Reinhard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1091 Reinhard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1091 Reinhard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1091 Reinhard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1091 Reinhard Avenue offers parking.
Does 1091 Reinhard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1091 Reinhard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1091 Reinhard Avenue have a pool?
No, 1091 Reinhard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1091 Reinhard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1091 Reinhard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1091 Reinhard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1091 Reinhard Avenue has units with dishwashers.
